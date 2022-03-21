Live at the Lakefront closes out with week 3 of festivities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Live at the Lakefront week three will wrap up the festivities with a night full of music, food, art, and fun for the whole family along the lakeshore in downtown Lake Charles.

The band lineup for Friday, March 25, is:

The Lake Charles College Prep Marching Band at 5:30 p.m.

Bluesiana Red at 6:00 p.m.

The McNeese Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m.

The Flamethrowers at 9:00 p.m.

There will be a wide variety of art vendors on the scene from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. from local artists and studios, Cameron Fultz, Project Coordinator for the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA said.

Several food trucks will be making an appearance as well, Fultz said.

Live at the Lakefront is free to the public and all beverage sales benefit the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.