50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles Police investigating shooting on Mill St.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says they are currently investigating an overnight shooting near the corner of Mill Street and South Lyons Street.

The investigation is currently in its early stages and authorities were not able to release any information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we are able to confirm additional details.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected by Tuesday morning; stay weather aware!
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 20, 2022
Lake Charles Police investigating shooting on Mill St.
Lake Charles Police investigating shooting on Mill St. - 6:30 Update
New state of the art technology by Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women provides parents a...
NICU cameras installed at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women