Lake Charles Police investigating shooting on Mill St.
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says they are currently investigating an overnight shooting near the corner of Mill Street and South Lyons Street.
The investigation is currently in its early stages and authorities were not able to release any information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we are able to confirm additional details.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.