Kinder Baseball Rallies Behind Will Fontenot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

“Hold the rope means you hold people accountable, you’re committed to the game, but in 1995 Skip Berman asked me a question... If you were hanging off a cliff, who do you want holding the rope? And Skip exact words were you’ll never be worth anything until it doesn’t matter who’s holding the rope as long as it’s one of your players,” head coach Ricky Whittington said.

This saying is not new to you if you have spent any amount of time around the baseball diamond at Kinder High School. Coach Ricky Whittington has been saying it for quite some time. However, it is now associated with more than just Coach Whitt. Hashtag Will Strong is a fundraiser that was created to help Will Fontenot and his family as he battles Leukimia.

“When I went to see him Saturday at MD Anderson he said coach I give you permission for someone to wear my jersey. So Will said since they don’t want to wear it, you wear it because I know you’ll always have the other end of that rope and won’t let me fall,” Whittington said.

Every day at 2:30 p.m. is a school wide prayer time for Will, and Will told Coach Whitt he’d be back on the diamond soon.

While Will continues his battle, Coach Whitt had a few words for him this morning.

“I love you, I’ll always love you, you don’t have to worry about me letting that rope go. I will hold that rope, stand by your side, and pray on my knees every day until he comes home,” Whittington said.

And as for Will, he hopes to pick up right where he left off, hitting homeruns for the Yellow Jackets.

