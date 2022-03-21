Kamala Harris visits Sunset to highlight investments in high-seed internet

Sunset, LA (KPLC) - Vice President Kamala Harriss will be visiting the town of Sunset, LA, to highlight the administration’s investment in high-speed internet for smaller communities this morning, Mar. 21, 2022.

Before addressing those attending the event, she will listen to what members of the community have to say about the importance of high-speed internet in the area, especially for students learning from home and small businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond, and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves are scheduled to be in attendance.

KPLC will be livestreaming the event beginning around 11:30 a.m.

