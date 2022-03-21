50/50 Thursdays
Humphrey sentenced to life for murder

Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, of Lake Charles
Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, of Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jewel D. Humphrey, 32, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2019, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Today, March 21, 2022, Humphrey was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for second-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorneys Bobby Holmes and Taylor Alexander prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

