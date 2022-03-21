FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected by Tuesday morning; stay weather aware!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Monday is shaping up to be a warm and windy one with gusts increasing to between 30 and 40 mph at times by midday and through tonight. Rain chances remain low, but clouds will thicken up through the day keeping temperatures much warmer tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Storms by Tuesday morning will quickly arrive and be strong to severe upon arrival with the threat of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. The most likely arrival time for storms to affect Southwest Louisiana will be between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM Monday. In addition, a risk of flash flooding will storms will be a concern with anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain likely.

The threat of severe weather will move out of the area by Tuesday afternoon with much quieter weather for the rest of the week.

Have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts tomorrow morning, and have a plan in place of where you would go in the event of severe weather. Remember, mobile homes, campers and RVs are never safe places to be during severe weather.

