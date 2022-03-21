FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather for tonight, strong storms arrive Tuesday morning

Flash Flood Watch in effect until 4:00 p.m. (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have been pesky this afternoon with very little sunshine, but that hasn’t stopped us from warming as highs have reached the lower to middle 70′s. Our big weather maker will be arriving for Tuesday morning as a strong cold front approaches bringing the risk of strong to severe storms through midday on Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible and it will be a necessary to stay weather aware and have a way to receive watches and warnings.

Winds will continue to be an issue as gust approach 30-40 mph (KPLC)

For this evening the weather will remain nice and quiet other than a few showers passing by from time to time. We’ll see our temperatures holding pretty steady through the evening hours with most areas in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s though the evening hours and throughout much of morning hours of our Tuesday. Our main focus will be on the storms arriving for Tuesday morning, which look to push through starting around 7 o’clock in the morning and then lasting through the early afternoon hours. Right now models look to feature more of a squall line bringing damaging winds and brief spin up tornadoes. Large hail can’t be ruled out either, so make sure to have a way to receive watches and warnings should they be issued. Highs tomorrow will be back into the lower and middle 70′s and we’ll actually see a period in the morning when the storms arrive where we cool things down. Heavy rain is another concern as we’ll see several inches of rain as the front slowly moves through the area and if it comes down too heavy at one time we could see some localized flooding.

Greatest chance for storms arrives 7am-2p (KPLC)

The best news of all is that high pressure builds in as we move through the rest of the week and that will allow sunshine to return to the forecast and keep things nice and quiet. Highs will take a bit of a tumble as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as highs drop into the upper 60′s to near 70 as northerly winds take back over behind the front and that will mean some chilly nights as well with lows in the lower to middle 40′s. Our weather will moderate slightly heading into the ending part of the week and next week with highs rebounding into the middle 70′s with plenty of sunshine and no issues for any of the outdoor plans you may have.

Scattered showers and storms make a return for Tuesday morning (KPLC)

High pressure continues to be in the forecast through early next week as well with highs in the upper 70′s close to 80 by next Monday and Tuesday. Winds will turn more southerly with time and that will mean an increase in moisture for the middle of next week before our next system begins to approach the area and bring increased rain opportunities. There is still plenty of time to watch this as we get closer, but bottom line right now is the potential for strong to severe storms heading into Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to the 7Stormteam for the latest information as we move closer to the morning hours.

We'll see rain totals on the rise for Tuesday (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

