DeQuincy man accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man has been arrested after being accused of using a gun to hold up a victim, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to the business on North Cities Service Hwy around 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 19, 2022.

During the investigation, the victim told deputies that he was inside his truck when an acquaintance of his, Joseph A. Ripley, 32, of DeQuency, opened his passenger side door and pointed a gun at him, demanding money. The victim told Ripley that he did not have any cash but was then forced to transfer all of the money in his bank account to Ripley via a mobile payment app.

Deputies say the victim also said that after holding him up for the money, Ripley entered the nearby business as the victim drove to a nearby parking lot and contacted law enforcement.

The responding deputies located Ripley inside the business and found that he was in possession of a handgun following a pat-down. As a convicted felon it is illegal for Ripley to own a firearm.

Ripley was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for armed robbery, negligent carrying of a concealed handgun, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released the following day on a $107,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or anyone with information regarding it to contact them at 337-491-3605

