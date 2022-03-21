Cowboys look to push through inconsistency into conference play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys have been hot and cold as of late with a 3-5 record over the last two weeks, but McNeese coach Justin Hill wants his team to focus on the positive and to keep pushing forward into conference play next weekend.

“The first one is your response to adversity,” said Head Coach Justin Hill. “That was one of the two things I was wanting to see because it’s really easy when things are going good to be a front runner and for everybody to jump on the bandwagon and kind of have the back and forth. the negative is always has such a strong emotional tie to it that the wins don’t feel as much and the big hits because the negative is so powerful.”

Now with conference play on the horizon, McNeese must put the past behind them and focus on the most important part of the season— conference play. It begins Friday with Houston Baptist and first-year head coach Lance Berkman coming to town.

“Thank God it’s not me pitching to him or I would be really in trouble, but thank goodness it’s our team versus his team and I feel like I’ve got a better shot than me facing him personally,” Hill joked. “I know they’ve got a new coaching staff and I know they’ve got a lot of energy and I know they have got some good arms and they have played a good schedule so I am sure they are going to want to get off to a good start in conference play.”

Before conference play kicks off, McNeese will travel to a former Southland foe, Stephen F Austin, on Tuesday night.

