Cowboys Fall in Game 3 to Eastern Illinois, 7-6

LAKE CHARLES- The McNeese Cowboys (11-10) succumbed to a late rally by Eastern Illinois (13-4) in a 7-6 loss at Joe Miller Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

EIU scored six unanswered runs which included a four-run seventh inning. All four runs were unearned as the Panthers were able to take advantage of a McNeese miscue in the outfield.

The Cowboys did a lot of good things at the plate, however, starting the game strong with a 6-1 lead after four innings. McNeese would get on the board scoring in innings two-three-four starting with an RBI scoring ground out by DH Nate Collins.

The Cowboys had a four-run, six-hit third inning that featured an RBI fielders’ choice for 2B Brad Burckel, a two-run home run for C Kade Hunter, and an RBI double by RF Braden Duhon.

In the fourth, SS Reid Bourque singled to lead off the inning. Bourque stole second and advanced to third on a ground out and proceeded to score on a wild pitch.

Eastern Illinois would battle back in the top of the sixth as 2B Lucas DiLuca hit an infield single to score C Ben Gallaher, and RF Logan Eickhoff hit an RBI groundout at third to cut the Cowboy lead to 6-3. They’d grab the lead for good on the aforementioned four-run seventh.

Starting pitcher Chance Stone pitched a planned two innings. Stone struck out Gallaher with one out in the second then ended the inning himself producing a grounder to the pitcher with two runners on.

The Cowboys’ relief pitching effort was highlighted by the outing of RHP Daniel Hecker, who entered the game in the third inning and worked three innings with one run allowed and three strikeouts. Eastern Illinois left 16 runners on base, compared to six for McNeese. Sean-Michael Brady gave up no earned runs but was tagged with his first loss of the year.

Six Cowboys had multiple hits for the second game in a row: 3B Josh Leslie (2-4), 2B Brad Burckel (2-5), CF Payton Harden (2-4), RF Braden Duhon (2-4), and SS Reid Bourque (2-4).

Notes:

Cowboys have recorded double-digit hits in seven of their last eight games.

Cowboys stole six bases, the second-most this season (7 vs. Alcorn 2/27). SS Reid Bourque and 3B Josh Leslie executed a double steal in the sixth. CF Payton Harden’s 12 steals leads the conference.

C Kade Hunter’s third-inning blast was the first of his McNeese career. Hunter was 6-13 (.462) this series with four runs batted in.

Leslie’s third-inning single to left was the first of his McNeese career.

Bourque (6-12) and RF Braden Duhon (5-10) hit .500 for the series.

The Cowboys hit .324 for the series.

Next Game:

The Cowboys will travel to take on Stephen F. Austin this Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

