COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

