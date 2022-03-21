Better Business Bureau of SWLA advises of text messaging “romance scam”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau serving SWLA is advising residents to be wary of unsolicited text messages being sent from unrecognized numbers.

These messages are commonly sent with a picture of a young woman attached who is trying to text a friend, Angela Guth, President and CEO of BBB said.

This may be a method to collect working cell phone numbers for future scam attempts, Guth said.

“I did a double-take. It’s a different approach than most scammers take and I didn’t think anything too seriously until more of my friends started to say that they also received it,” Guth said.

A search on Google Images revealed other users who reported receiving the same screenshot.

“It’s obvious that the scammers are trying to elicit a response, such as sympathy, to this woman for receiving a fake number from a friend but we need to remind consumers that appearances can be deceiving,” Guth said.

BBB provides the following tips for local consumers who are looking to steer clear of text messaging scams:

Check for spelling and grammatical errors

Guard personal information and photos

For more information on this scam, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.