50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Better Business Bureau of SWLA advises of text messaging “romance scam”

These messages are commonly sent with a picture of a young woman attached who is trying to text...
These messages are commonly sent with a picture of a young woman attached who is trying to text a friend, Angela Guth, President and CEO of BBB said.(Better Business Bureau)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Better Business Bureau serving SWLA is advising residents to be wary of unsolicited text messages being sent from unrecognized numbers.

These messages are commonly sent with a picture of a young woman attached who is trying to text a friend, Angela Guth, President and CEO of BBB said.

This may be a method to collect working cell phone numbers for future scam attempts, Guth said.

“I did a double-take. It’s a different approach than most scammers take and I didn’t think anything too seriously until more of my friends started to say that they also received it,” Guth said.

A search on Google Images revealed other users who reported receiving the same screenshot.

“It’s obvious that the scammers are trying to elicit a response, such as sympathy, to this woman for receiving a fake number from a friend but we need to remind consumers that appearances can be deceiving,” Guth said.

BBB provides the following tips for local consumers who are looking to steer clear of text messaging scams:

  • Check for spelling and grammatical errors
  • Guard personal information and photos

For more information on this scam, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified

Latest News

The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that art pieces from students across the district...
Over 100 student art pieces to be on display at Imperial Calcasieu Museum
Kinder Baseball Rallies Behind Will Fontenot
Kinder Baseball Rallies Behind Will Fontenot
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
Kamala Harris visits Sunset to highlight investments in high-seed internet
Kinder Baseball rallies behind Will Fontenot
Kinder Baseball rallies behind Will Fontenot