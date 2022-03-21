Baserunning and defense errors, holding Cowgirls back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite dropping their second consecutive series, the Cowgirls were able to steal a win in Waco against Baylor. The Cowgirls remain hungry and confident they can compete with some of college softball’s best.

“When they lose you can tell it hurts, but they wake up the next day with great energy and effort and show up with a ton of belief and they are buying into the process,” said Head Coach James Landreneau. “It’s about being able to win games against good opponents and that is what it was and I think for our players it was that we had an opportunity to win two and we let one slip we were able to get one from them but also the one we let slip away, we have some mistakes that can be corrected, we are not overmatched.

Landreneau, highlighted baserunning and defensive errors as areas of concern, as the pokes fielding percentage is down a full percentage from last season equating to an extra error every four games. those types of mistakes are the ones McNeese hopes to correct heading into conference play.

“If someone comes out and just flat out beats us, then let’s tip our hat,” said Landreneau. “The frustrating losses that we have had this year are because of miscues that we have caused. If we can correct two things; if we can correct defensive miscues and base running mistakes we will be a lot better softball team. I really think that is a big difference. If we do that in the back half of the season, if we are sitting here talking in a couple of weeks, and we are talking about baserunning has gotten a whole lot better and man you guys have played some clean defense, I think everything else will start to take care of itself.”

Up next for McNeese is Southern Miss on Wednesday before traveling to Corpus Christi to start up conference play next weekend.

