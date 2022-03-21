6-year-old fatally shot in Mill St. homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Lake Charles Police.

According to LCPD, shots rang out just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on the 1400 block of Mill St.

Guillory was watching TV on the couch when the shots were fired, family members said.

Rameeka Carter, a relative of the victim is desperate for answers.

”You know and to take an innocent life, an angel, she brought so much joy to the family. This is just heart breaking, still trying to wrap our minds about everything that’s going on,” Carter said.

“This is not Lake Charles and we will not let this become Lake Charles. My administration and LCPD will have much more to say about this in the coming days, but for now, I first ask everyone in this City to wrap that young girl and her family in your prayers,” Nic Hunter, Mayor of Lake Charles said in an official statement.

He went on to ask in part that “Every parent, family member, friend, faith leader or guardian in this city to sit and talk with the young men and women around you. Sit them down and look them in the eyes. Tell them what happened last night... tell them that settling scores with gun violence only leads to pain, suffering, and destruction for everyone involved.”

Police are asking for anyone who knows something about the shooting, to come forward.

