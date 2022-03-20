SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 19, 2022.

Hugo Adiel Zelaya II, 24, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Willie Frank Porter Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

David Jermaine Regan, 42, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; turning movements and required signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Ryan Jude Harrington, 33, DeQuincy: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark.

Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited actsL drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; display of plates; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Kayla Ann Harrington, 29, DeQuincy: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark.

Ashley Lynette Cormier, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Deyvaun Dartre Richardson, 27, Baton Rouge: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; discharging of firearms.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 35, DeQuincy: Armed robbery; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun.

Drue Tyler Bertrand, 30, Houston, Texas: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.