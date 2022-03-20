Sulphur police searching for stolen purse containing ashes thrown in dumpster

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a black Coach purse that was thrown in a dumpster.

The purse was stolen from a woman in a Walmart parking lot. The purse contains a glass bottle of the woman’s son’s ashes, according to the Sulphur police.

A suspect told police that the purse was thrown in a dumpster wrapped in a grocery bag and covered with a trash bag.

The Sulphur police say they have been searching dumpsters in the area but have not found the purse.

If the purse is located, contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

More information can be found on the Sulphur Police Department’s Facebook page.

