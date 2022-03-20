FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry tonight, keeping eyes on strong storms for Tuesday

Great weather to head out and do some grilling this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A picture perfect ending to the weekend as sunshine remains abundant with pleasant temperatures as highs have managed to climb into the lower to middle 70′s. All eyes are turning towards a strong front as we head into Monday evening and into Tuesday as storms make a return and the potential for some severe storms as well. The forecast will needed to be monitored closely over the next day or so as things will change, but we will need to stay weather aware.

We'll have to keep a close eye on storms heading into Tuesday morning (KPLC)

For this evening though the weather will be of no concern as high pressure still remains in charge and that will mean clear skies with just a few high clouds rolling through from time to time. Temperatures will fall steadily though as we are in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s for the late evening hours and eventually we reach the lower to middle 50′s early Monday morning. Winds will be transitioning to a southerly direction and that will bring back moisture as well as some cloud cover throughout Monday. Heading out the door and for much of Monday our weather stays calm and quiet with no concerns as rain and storms stay back to our west, it will be after midnight when we have to watch for a few of those showers and storms to make their way into Southwest Louisiana. Highs will be on the milder side with lower to middle 70′s with a mixture of some sun and clouds at times. Our bigger concerns could come as we head into Tuesday as the front swings through bringing more widespread shower and storm activity.

Scattered strong to severe storms arrive Tuesday morning (KPLC)

Taking a look at Tuesday, this will be the day we have to watch for the strongest storms as the front approaches and all modes of severe weather will be possible with the greatest risk being damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and followed by large hail. Current timing looks to be during the morning hours of Tuesday and into the afternoon before calmer weather makes a return. Make sure to stay weather aware starting late Monday through Tuesday and a great way to do that is using the KPLC First Alert Weather App. After the front passes cooler air will arrive as temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 40′s for Wednesday morning and then we head back into the upper 60′s close to 70 for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. High pressure builds in and keeps things nice and quiet as we head through the ending part of the week.

High pressure builds in as we head towards the ending part of the week (KPLC)

Looking a the second half of the ten day our weather will once again flip around with highs rebounding into the lower and middle 70′s for next week as sunshine returns in full force. Warmer weather will continue to be in the forecast even into next week as we see a much calmer pattern taking shape for much of next week. For now enjoy the first day of Spring as weather remains perfect, but then we’ll focus our attention on the storms heading into Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures make a return as we head into the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.