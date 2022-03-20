The Cajun Riviera Vendor Marketplace returns to Holly Beach for second year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Down in Cameron Parish, the Cajun Riviera Vendor Marketplace returned for its’ second year. It’s an opportunity for residents to showcase Holly Beach and their rebuilding efforts post-Hurricane Laura.

It’s beautiful ocean views that steal the hearts of the remaining residents of Holly Beach. Cleanup efforts on the shore and back on land have been a lengthy process, but residents are working to bring more people back to the beach they call home.

“It’s because we want to put Holly Beach back on the map,” vendor Nadine Guidry said. “People don’t think that we are still alive and well down here and it’s not true. We have plenty of rentals to come to and we have a splash pad now. We have a beautiful beach.”

What’s the perfect opportunity to bring folks down? The Cajun Riviera Vendor Marketplace. Several dozen vendors were offering unique items, some indigenous to the area.

“Oh I sell anything I can put in a jar,” Guidry said. “If I can put it in a jar and sell it, it’s done. So I have pickled quail eggs, salsa, pickled beets, chow chow.”

“[I’m selling] Megalodon teeth between 5 and 80 million years old, meteorites, some dinosaur poop that’s about 150 million years old, and some crystals,” vendor Tim O’Bryans said.

The marketplace is bringing in vendors from all across the state.

“This is the first time we’ve been to Holly Beach,” O’Bryans said. “It’s really nice. I’m looking forward to going to the beach when the market is over with.”

Shoppers say they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to support and soak up the sun.

“We like coming down here just to see how things are, see how people are rebuilding and whatnot,” shopper Melinda Smith said. “The wildlife on the way, you can see alligators. We are always on the lookout for an alligator on the way so it’s kind of a game that we play.”

The next marketplace will be at the same location, 2450 Heron Street, on May 21, 2022.

