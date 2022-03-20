3 wins, 15 PRs at ULL Louisiana Classics on Saturday

Lafayette, LA - First place finishes by Zac Martin, Joey Croft and Danna Diaz to go along with 15 personal records broken, highlighted McNeese track and field’s performance on the second and final day at the ULL Louisiana Classics Track and Field Meet on Saturday.

Martin, running his first 100 dash as a Cowboy since transferring from the University of Oklahoma, won his event with a PR time of 10.41. Teammate DaMarion Roane clocked a PR as well in the event with a time of 10.68 to place 10th.

Joey Croft won the 1500-meters with a time of 3:56.17 while for the Cowgirls, Danna Diaz won the 800-meters with a PR time of 2:14.77.

McNeese had several athletes place in the top five of their respective events in the first full-team outdoor outing for the squad.

Kayla Warner finished second in the 400-meters with a time of 56.28 to set a new PR. Maja Gebauer placed third in the pole vault at 12-5.5 while Janell Fullerton was third in the shot put with a throw of 49-10. Morgan Talley was fifth in the long jump with a mark of 18-7.75 and the Cowgirl 4x100-meter relay team placed fifth with a time of 47.05

Other top five finishers for the Cowboys saw Evans Kemboi place fourth in the 800-meters with a time of 1:54.03 to set a new PR. Tyler Challis recorded a PR in the hammer throw with a mark of 173-9 to finish fifth. Marcus Francis placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 49-7 and Rodney Tookes finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.85.

The team will be back in action at two different meets next week when a select group who have qualified will compete at the prestigious Texas Relays while others will take part at the Rice Victor Lopez Invitational.

Cowboy Results

100m – 1, Zach Martin 10.41 PR; 10, DaMarion Roane 10.68 PR; 12, Kameron Quinn 10.72; 13, Joshua Raphael 10.74; 17, Richard Lee 10.80; 29, Matthew Madrey 10.97 PR; 33, Christian Fulcher 11.05; 34, Kaleb Blalock 11.06; 40, Caleb Frank 11.29; 44, Patrick Boudreaux 11.96.

400m – 9, Ondray Miles 49.20 PR; 12, Terrill Banks 49.40; 24, Samuel Gray 51.55.

800m – 4, Evans Kemboi 1:54.03 PR; 7, Omer El-Fadl 1:56.25; 29, Payton Foreman 2:08.46.

110m Hurdles – 7, Ronnie Jackson 14.76.

400m Hurdles – 5, Rodney Tookes 56.85; 6, Ronnie Jackson 57.07.

1500m – 1, Joey Croft 3:56.17; 8, Elias Loriposia 4:02.30; 23, Pavel Kraus 4:23.28.

4x100 Relay – 5, 41.73.

High Jump – 6, Ronnie Jackson 6-4.75; 7, Patrick Boudreaux 6-2.75.

Hammer – 5, Tyler Challis 173-9 PR; 9, Reilly LeBlanc 160-3 PR; 11, Garrett Dietert 142-11.

Shot Put – 5, Marcus Francis 49-7; 11, Tyler Challis 45-11.75; 18, Garrett Dietert 41-3.25.

Cowgirl Results

100m – 12, Malaiya Jedkins 12.20; 26, Makayla Heath 12.54; 32, Boluwatife Akinwande 12.67; 44, Sakari Famous 13.15; 46, Zur’Najah Poullard 13.22; 47, Julianna Schmidt 13.80.

400m – 2, Kayla Warner 56.28 PR; 10, Kayla Harrison 58.26; 15, Morgan Talley 59.73; 19, Jordan Carter 1:01.00.

800m – 1, Danna Diaz 2:14.77 PR; 7, Ciara Gilroy 2:19.72; 15, Grace Sullivan 2:29.04 PR; 16, Priscilla Ibarra 2:29.20.

100m Hurdles – 10, Reagan West 14.44 PR; 15, Morgan Talley 14.72.

400m Hurdles – 10, Reagan West 1:06.76 PR.

1500m – 6, Irene Barreiro-Lopez 4:46.15; 7, Sorcha Moloney 4:46.72; 8, Aurelia Jepkorir 4:46.84 PR; 14, Pamela Kosgei 4:52.95; 20, Alissa Lander 5:10.80.

4x100 Relay – 5, 47.05.

Long Jump – 4, Morgan Talley 18-7.75.

Triple Jump – 21, Julianna Schmidt 34-0 PR.

High Jump – 2, Sakari Famous 5-5.25; 15, Zur-Najah Poullard 4-11.5.

Hammer – 8, Chloe Hernandez 150-7; 14, Mariah Lee 139-2 PR.

Shot Put – 3, Janell Fullerton 49-10; 11, Ashari Jones 41-7.25; 14, Ane Torres 40-4.75.

Pole Vault – 3, Maja Gebauer 12-5.5.

