16 hit output leads to 6-3 victory over Eastern Illinois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboy offense pounded out 16 hits to complement Ty Abraham’s 5.1 innings of one-run ball as the McNeese Cowboys (11-9) won 6-3 to even the series against Eastern Illinois (12-4), Saturday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark.

DH Kade Hunter got the scoring started in the bottom of the first after slapping an RBI single into left field that scored LF Julian Gonzales from second. Gonzales had reached on a single to left and stole second base.

The Cowboys picked off two EIU runners in the top of the fourth. SP Ty Abraham picked off Chris Worcester at first, then C Schuyler Thibodaux threw behind a runner at first to get Dalton Doyle out on the base path.

The Cowboys increased their lead to 2-0 in the fourth after an RBI double by SS Reid Bourque. The double scored Thibodaux who was on first with a single.

Second basemen Brad Burckel crushed his fourth homer of the season to right field in the fifth inning off EIU starter Cameron Doherty to give the Pokes a three-run lead. The Cowboys tagged Doherty for 11 hits and five runs.

The Panthers got on the board with a solo home run by Ryan Ignoffo in the sixth inning. The Cowboys, however, would respond with two more runs in the bottom of the inning on Reid Bourque’s two-run dinger.

An error by McNeese would allow the Panthers to score two more runs in the seventh to trim the Cowboy led to 5-3. CF Payton Harden led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single, he advanced to second on a passed ball, then scored on RF Braden Duhon’s RBI single through the right side.

Closer Cameron Foster earned his sixth save of the season. He needed just 22 pitches to get through the final two innings, he gave up one hit and struck out three.

Six Cowboys had two or more hits: Julian Gonzales (2-5), Brad Burckel (2-4), Kade Hunter (3-5), Payton Harden (2-5), Braden Duhon (2-4), and Reid Bourque (3-4).

