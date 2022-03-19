Teen accused of terrorizing DeRidder family event with mask and toy gun

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A 16-year-old was arrested Friday night after approaching the “Movie in the Park” event with a toy gun that had been painted black, police say.

The suspect was seen wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a real weapon in Veteran’s Park around 8:30 p.m., according to DeRidder Police. Several witnesses contacted the police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the gun was a toy. Officers booked the juvenile on charges of terrorizing and wearing masks in public places. The juvenile was later released to parents, according to DeRidder police.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office had learned that teenagers were altering toy guns to make them look real, and they had issued a warning earlier that day. BPSO asks parents to make sure their children are using toy guns as intended.

