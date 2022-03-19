50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 18, 2022.

Bradley Louis Wentzel, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse battery: child endangerment (2 charges); domestic abuse battery; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Christopher Ray Cazares, 32, San Antonio, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

Theresa Hewett Hebert, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Kelly Joseph Hukill Jr., 33, Opelousas: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Devin Marquis Dshon Ceasar, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Mary Glenda Anderson, 71, Westlake: Filing or maintaining false public records; violations of protective orders.

Willie Junior Mouton Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; bank fraud (2 charges); forgery (2 charges); operating while intoxicated, first offense; criminal trespass; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

David Simon, 63, Lake Charles: Simple arson.

Cameron Darris Fontenot, 20, Ragley: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation; carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zone.

Nathaniel Frank Casarez, 20, McAllen, Texas: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: strangulation.

Jeremy Jermaine Harris, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim; parole detainer.

Sarah Beth Finley, 35, Kinder: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

