50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pelicans strengthen play-in hopes, beat Spurs 124-91

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, second from right, yells at referee Bennie Adams,...
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, second from right, yells at referee Bennie Adams, left, while being restrained by Spurs assistant coaches Mitch Johnson, right, and Becky Hammon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Antonio. Popovich was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — C.J McCollum had 20 points and the New Orleans Pelicans strengthened their play-in hopes by beating the San Antonio Spurs 124-91 on Friday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jaxson Hayes added 16 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans won for just the second time in seven games.

Devin Vassell had 18 points and Dejounte Murray had 17 for San Antonio. The Spurs dropped 2 1/2 games behind New Orleans for the 10th and the final berth in the play-in tournament.

New Orleans came out swinging, essentially scoring an early knockout as Valanciunas had nine points as part of a 14-4 run to open the game. The Pelicans expanded that lead to 30-7 off three consecutive turnovers by the Spurs.

San Antonio finished with 16 turnovers.

New Orleans closed the first quarter up 35-10. It was the lowest production in any quarter for San Antonio this season. The Spurs were 4 for 21 from the field while the Pelicans were 5 for 11 on 3-pointers alone.

Adding injury to insult, the Spurs also lost Lonnie Walker IV to back spasms on a screen from Willy Hernangomez with 2:29 remaining in the opening quarter.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich attempted to stunt the domination with two early timeouts and then forced an ejection 2 1/2 minutes into the second quarter by arguing with official Bennie Adams.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans F Brandon Ingram missed the game with a sore right hamstring. Coach Willie Green is unsure if Ingram will join the Pelicans during their three-game road trip. “He wasn’t feeling well before we left, so we kept him at home,” Green said.

Spurs: Walker was helped to the locker room after taking a heavy blow to the shoulder and back by Hernangomez on a screen. Walker fell to the court immediately clutching his lower back and pounded the floor with 2:29 remaining in the first quarter. ... Rookie G Josh Primo made his fifth career start. ...0 The Spurs’ previous low was 19 points in the first quarter and 12 points in any quarter. ... Popovich was ejected after arguing that Jose Alvarado stepped out of bounds prior to a shot-clock violation. Adams hit Popovich on the side of the head signaling the violation, but Popovich was already upset by the missed call. The veteran coach screamed and pointed at Adams in picking up the first technical and was ejected as his assistants held him from charging at Adams. Popovich winked as he exited the court.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Golden State on Sunday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

Pelicans star guard C.J. McCollum is trying to convince former LSU WR Jarvis Landry to "come...
REPORT: Saints show interest in Landry; Pelicans guard tells him “come south”
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) celebrates a 3-point basket with forward...
Valanciunas, Hayes power Pelicans past Rockets, 130-105
Pelicans are a 1.5-game ahead of Portland for the 10-seed in the West.
Pelicans take on the Hornets on 3-game skid
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) shoots past New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III...
Cole, Harris lead Magic to 108-102 win over Pelicans