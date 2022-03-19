50/50 Thursdays
Nelson Elementary student honored by fire department for saving his mother during a house fire

Lake Charles Fire Department honors a young hero.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s nothing short of a miracle - a young boy saved his family from a house fire.

Because of his heroic actions, he was honored by the Lake Charles Fire Department Friday morning.

“As much as he loves firefighters, this makes a bad week happy,” the boy’s father, James Cannon said.

LCFD is honoring the brave fourth grader for his courage and quick-thinking. Last Friday, 9-year-old Liam Cannon was waiting on some hot beignets to come out of the grease when he heard some chaos coming from the kitchen.

“I heard the smoke alarm and then my mom called me in the room and it was just smoking at first,” Liam said. “She ran out of the house to get a hose, next thing I know it spreads everywhere.”

That’s when the adrenaline kicked in. Liam raced out of his house and ran to his nearest neighbor to call 911.

“As accidents happen a grease fire started and in the course of trying to take care of it, my wife was badly burned,” Cannon’s father said.

She has second-degree burns on her arms and legs, but her injuries could have been even worse had Liam not jumped into action. Firefighters explained what happened to Liam’s class at Nelson Elementary and encouraged them to make escape plans at their homes just in case a fire were to spark.

With only minor damage to their home and injuries they will recover from, Liam’s parents couldn’t be more proud of their son.

“Considering I was at work and I didn’t find out about it till after she was in the ambulance, I was very proud of him,” James Cannon said. “That’s what we’ve always taught him to do. If mom and dad can’t get help themselves to run to somebody we trust because we have plenty of those on our street and bring help and that’s exactly what they did.”

If a grease fire sparks, firefighters say don’t use water. Turn off the heat source and smother the flames with a lid, or maybe another pot.

