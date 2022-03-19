FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly start Sunday, rain and storms by early next week

Weather remains perfect for any outdoor events (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve seen the perfect start to the weekend as sunshine has returned and allowed temperatures to climb back into the lower 70′s this afternoon with just a few high clouds passing through. Our Sunday looks to remain nice as high pressure settles in, but then our attention turns to a cold front by Monday and that could bring the possibility of strong to severe storms.

We'll see temperature slightly above average before cooling back down (KPLC)

Hopefully you have some plans to be outdoors this afternoon and evening cause the weather is absolutely perfect with pleasant temperatures and light winds. We’ll slowly fall back into the lower and middle 60′s this evening and much like last night eventually into the upper 50′s by late evening with low dew points thanks to our northerly winds. Overnight clouds will continue to pass through from time to time and help to keep temperatures relatively steady, but it will be a cold start with many areas in the lower 40′s with a few upper 30′s sprinkled into the mix. Sunday will be another nice day in which sunshine is abundant and our highs climb back into the lower to middle 70′s. High pressure will be working its way to the east and that will allow winds to turn back out of the south with time and bring back moisture and set up our next weather maker heading early into next week.

Showers and storms return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday (KPLC)

Not much has changed over the last few days in terms of thinking as showers and storms look to return to the forecast starting late Monday into the Tuesday timeframe as a cold front marches towards the area. Temperatures remain steady however with highs in the lower to middle 70′s for both Monday and Tuesday, but the issue could be the fact we see some stronger storms with this system as it moves closer. Right now models are indicating a medium chance of these severe storms starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning. There is still plenty of time to watch the system as it gets closer, however you’ll need to pay attention to changes in the forecast through the next day or so. Once the front passes much calmer weather will arrive as we move into Wednesday and the ending part of next week. Highs will cool down though with many of us only in the middle to upper 60′s through Friday.

Our severe threat is increasing heading Monday into Tuesday (KPLC)

Long range forecast will feature more sunshine as high pressure builds overhead and will keep things very quiet. Thankfully the cooler stretch of weather remains short lived as we see warmer weather making a return for next weekend and into the early portion of the following week. For now enjoy the wonderful weather for our Sunday, but keep a close eye on the forecast as we move into Monday and Tuesday.

With our cold front Monday we stand the chance of seeing some heavy rain (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

