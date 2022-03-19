50/50 Thursdays
Errors costly in Cowgirls’ 5-2 loss at Baylor

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas – A four-run, three-hit fourth inning by Baylor aided by two McNeese miscues set the tone in the series-opening 5-2 loss Friday night. The series will conclude Saturday with a 12 p.m. doubleheader.

Following two scoreless innings for both teams, the Bears (14-9) mounted a 4-0 lead in the third inning the Cowgirls (14-9) were unable to match.

“I thought we did a good job at the plate answering after being down 4-0, but two miscues kept us from having a big inning,” said head coach James Landreneau. “Pitchers Whitney Tate and Shaelyn Sanders did a good job minimizing damage. We are just going through the process of learning how to win. We have some work to do. I feel we will clean it up and will become a good team.”

Key Moments:

Third Inning

  • The Bears scored the first run of the game with an RBI single
  • A Cowgirl error allowed the Bears to scratch another run
  • A two-RBI double created a 4-0 lead over the Cowgirls

Fourth Inning

  • Chloe Gomez’s RBI single scored Josie Willingham for the first Cowgirl run of the game (4-1)
  • An error by Baylor gave Crislyn Moreno the opportunity to make it home to cut the Bears’ lead in half 4-2
  • An RBI single gave the Bears a three-run advantage (5-2)

Game Notes:

  • McNeese picked up five hits in the game
  • Reese Reyna had the only extra base hit for the Cowgirls with a double
  • Willingham and Moreno scored the Cowgirl runs
  • Chloe Gomez had the only Cowgirl RBI of the game
  • McNeese left five runners on base four of which were in scoring position
  • Baylor left five runners on base three of which were in scoring position
  • McNeese used three pitchers (Tate, Ashley Vallejo, Sanders)
  • Starter Tate (2-7) absorbed the loss, giving up five runs off four hits in 3.2 innings of work
  • Second reliever Sanders gave up one hit in 2.0 innings of work

Next Game:

The three-game series will conclude Saturday with a doubleheader at 12 p.m.

