Errors costly in Cowgirls’ 5-2 loss at Baylor

WACO, Texas – A four-run, three-hit fourth inning by Baylor aided by two McNeese miscues set the tone in the series-opening 5-2 loss Friday night. The series will conclude Saturday with a 12 p.m. doubleheader.

Following two scoreless innings for both teams, the Bears (14-9) mounted a 4-0 lead in the third inning the Cowgirls (14-9) were unable to match.

“I thought we did a good job at the plate answering after being down 4-0, but two miscues kept us from having a big inning,” said head coach James Landreneau. “Pitchers Whitney Tate and Shaelyn Sanders did a good job minimizing damage. We are just going through the process of learning how to win. We have some work to do. I feel we will clean it up and will become a good team.”

Key Moments:

Third Inning

The Bears scored the first run of the game with an RBI single



A Cowgirl error allowed the Bears to scratch another run



A two-RBI double created a 4-0 lead over the Cowgirls



Fourth Inning

Chloe Gomez’s RBI single scored Josie Willingham for the first Cowgirl run of the game (4-1)



An error by Baylor gave Crislyn Moreno the opportunity to make it home to cut the Bears’ lead in half 4-2



An RBI single gave the Bears a three-run advantage (5-2)



Game Notes:

McNeese picked up five hits in the game



Reese Reyna had the only extra base hit for the Cowgirls with a double



Willingham and Moreno scored the Cowgirl runs



Chloe Gomez had the only Cowgirl RBI of the game



McNeese left five runners on base four of which were in scoring position



Baylor left five runners on base three of which were in scoring position



McNeese used three pitchers (Tate, Ashley Vallejo, Sanders)



Starter Tate (2-7) absorbed the loss, giving up five runs off four hits in 3.2 innings of work



Second reliever Sanders gave up one hit in 2.0 innings of work



Next Game:

The three-game series will conclude Saturday with a doubleheader at 12 p.m.

