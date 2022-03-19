Cowboys come up one run short in game one loss to Eastern Illinois

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (10-8) dropped a close contest 3-2 in the opening game of the series against Eastern Illinois (12-3) on Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings. Logan Eickoff opened the scoring for EIU with a sacrifice fly in the first, and they’d plate two more the following after a couple of fielding errors by McNeese.

In the second, Peyton Johnson reaches on an error by the Eastern Illinois first basemen, Payton Harden walked two batters before and would score from second on the play.

The Cowboys would cut the Panther’s lead in the eighth inning half as Kade Hunter’s singled to left to drive home Julian Gonzales who led the inning off with a walk.

McNeese starting pitcher Grant Rogers worked the first four innings and allowed one earned run on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Andrew Sheridan pitched a career-long five scoreless innings in relief, he struck out four batters and allowed three hits. Sheridan entered to a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and allowed no runs as the inning ended on an unassisted double play turned by third basemen Kade Morris.

Trailing by one, Braden Duhon represented the tying run on second with two outs in the ninth after he singled then advanced to second on a throwing error by the EIU closer.

Catcher Kade Hunter led the Cowboys at the plate 2-4 with a double and an RBI single.

Eastern Illinois Starting pitcher Trevor Nicholson earned the win after throwing 6.1 innings giving up one run, two hits, and 11 strikeouts.

