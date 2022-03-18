50/50 Thursdays
‘A Time of Hope and Renewal’: Disaster Recovery Conference to be held Wednesday

La. Disaster Recovery Conference. Virtual via Zoom. Wednesday, March 23. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
La. Disaster Recovery Conference(Business and Workforce Recovery Solutions)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana business owners and community leaders will speak at a virtual Louisiana Disaster Recovery Conference on Wednesday, March 23.

The theme of the event is “A Time of Hope and Renewal,” and it will focus on building a resilient community. The nonprofit Business & Workforce Recovery Solutions will host the conference on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The conference will bring together the business community, individuals, non-profit...
Louisiana Disaster Recovery Conference(Business & Workforce Recovery Solutions)

You can view the event schedule, see a full list of speakers and register for free HERE.

Participants may join from a personal device or attend the watch party in Suite 309 of the SOWELA Regional Training Center.

This conference is funded by the Louisiana Department of Revenue nonprofit grant in collaboration with the SWLA Recovery Project for Small Businesses, Workers, and Families, mainly funded by United Way of SWLA.

