SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 17, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 17, 2022.

Stuart Anthony Thibodeaux, 62, Sulphur: Violation of registration provisions; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Richard Sholem Crackower, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); violation of curfew.

Rachael Ann Hare, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; broken tail lamps.

Cristian Thomas Medrano, 27, Baytown, TX: Illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Dane Adam Gillard, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kivin Djonta Hadnot, 25, Beaumont, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 67, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Scott Ridgaway, 37, Cypress, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Brandon Paul Cormier, 38, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Mark Anthony Adams, 46, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Troy M. Cashdollar, 39, Glenmore: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Brittany Renee Vital, 36, Lake Charles: Second-offense DWI; probation violation.

Jeremy Lewis Bird, 37, Bridge City, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Jonathon Daniel Cazares, 32, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Christopher Dia’jion Richardson, 18, Lake Charles: Battery of correctional facility personnel (2 charges).

