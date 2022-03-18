SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 17, 2022.
Stuart Anthony Thibodeaux, 62, Sulphur: Violation of registration provisions; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Richard Sholem Crackower, 46, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug (3 charges); violation of curfew.
Rachael Ann Hare, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; broken tail lamps.
Cristian Thomas Medrano, 27, Baytown, TX: Illegal use of dangerous weapons.
Dane Adam Gillard, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kivin Djonta Hadnot, 25, Beaumont, TX: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 67, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Scott Ridgaway, 37, Cypress, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.
Brandon Paul Cormier, 38, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.
Mark Anthony Adams, 46, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Troy M. Cashdollar, 39, Glenmore: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Brittany Renee Vital, 36, Lake Charles: Second-offense DWI; probation violation.
Jeremy Lewis Bird, 37, Bridge City, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Jonathon Daniel Cazares, 32, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Christopher Dia’jion Richardson, 18, Lake Charles: Battery of correctional facility personnel (2 charges).
