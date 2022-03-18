Survivors living in FEMA temporary units in southwest Louisiana to start paying reduced rent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Survivors of hurricanes Laura and Delta who are currently living in FEMA provided temporary housing units will start paying a monthly rent, Robert Howard with FEMA News Desk said.

Survivors of Hurricane Laura will start paying rent April 1 and survivors of Hurricane Delta will start paying rent on May 1. The rent amount is based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development fair market rent, which may be reduced by FEMA based on the household’s combined post-disaster income.

Occupants who provide verifiable documentation of their post-disaster income that meets or is below the HUD very low-income limit will qualify for the fully reduced rent of $50 per month, Howard said.

Survivors have the right to appeal the rent amount they will be charged. If you are a survivor and want to appeal, you must:

Provide a written and signed explanation that you cannot pay the amount of rent charged; and

Provide verifiable documents showing your current housing costs (mortgage statement, rent receipts, insurance, utilities, etc.). Also, provide documents showing all income (such as paystubs, W-2, tax return, proof of income letter, etc.) for all adult members of the household (18 or older).

Make sure you include your FEMA application number and disaster number on all pages of all submitted documents. These numbers are printed above your name and address on all letters to you from FEMA; and



Mail: Louisiana Integration and Recovery Office, 1500 Laurel Street Baton Rouge LA 70802

Fax: 337-582-1896

Send the documents by:

