Sports Person of the Week - Dillion Bird

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tors currently sit as a top five team in class 5A, and first baseman Dillion Bird believes the team is just getting started.

“I think we’ve grown a lot I think we’re doing really good this season,” Bird said. “A lot of guys are starting to contribute to the swings at the plate we’re getting them.”

Bird is one of the main contributors at the plate for the Tors. He’s second on the team in RBI’s and is one of two players with a home run on the season.

“Just helping the team win that’s all I’m trying to do,” said Bird. “I like when guys are in scoring position for me getting the job done, getting them in.”

As a fielder, Bird is perfect on the season with no errors which gives the Tors a dependable option in the field.

“You know at first you always want to expect a bad throw that’s what we go by. So, I’m always ready always expecting that bad throw in the dirt, picking it or always expecting a ball hit to me so I’m always ready,” said Bird.

Being one of the top baseball programs in the state, the Tors have a big goal they want to accomplish this season which is getting back to the state tournament in their own backyard.

“We definitely feel like we have something to prove after losing in the first-round last year. We actually played Parkway, the team that knocked us out and we got our revenge so that was nice, but yeah, we’ve definitely been motivated to prove something,” Bird added. “I feel like we are one of those top teams in Louisiana.”

