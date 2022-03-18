50/50 Thursdays
Southwest Louisiana veterans cemetary conducts burial honors for indigent veterans

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The staff of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will conduct burial honors for six indigent veterans on Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m.

Seating under the committal shelter is limited. The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 1620 Evangeline Road in Jennings.

The public, and members of all local veterans service organizations are encouraged to attend the burials.

“We owe the men and women who have served our country a debt of gratitude, and that includes a burial with dignity. These veterans do not have any relatives; however, we as a community will stand in the gap to honor them at their final resting place,” Joey Strickland, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary said.

The six veterans being laid to rest are:

  • PVT Darryl A. Lowry, Army
  • SP4 James Cecil Osborne, Army
  • SGT Edward Lee Hall, Army
  • CPL Alton Eugene Caudle, Marines
  • SR Steve Edward Bihlmire, Navy
  • PO3 Dean Ira Hurst, Navy

For more information about the service or the cemetery, call 337.246.7094 or email swlvc@la.gov.

