Miranda Wang wins Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open

(Westlake, LA) - The final round of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open was similar to round three except the roles were flipped. In round three Amanda Kim (Missouri) got off to a quick start and grabbed a share of the lead early. In the final round, Miranda Wang (China) got off to a quick start and grabbed a share of the lead early, but she did not let go.

Wang would birdie her second hole of the day to grab a share of the lead with Kim. Two holes later, Kim would go on to bogey, giving Wang the solo lead through 5 holes played. Wang would add another birdie on the 9th hole to hold a two-shot lead heading into the back over Kim. The battle was not over, Wang would make her first mistake of the day on the 12th, getting Kim within one shot. Kim, a former champion on the WAPT, took advantage of the bogey a few holes later on the 16th and would tie the lead at -7. Heading into 17 the players were tied at the top. The par-5 was reachable in two shots today, and both players hit good second shots into the green. Kim would come up just short, leaving her a straightforward chip, and Wang barely carried the greenside bunker, leaving herself a putt from the fringe for eagle.

A misstep from Kim came on her third shot on the par-5. The chip ran too far past and the putt came up short. Kim would now have a 5-footer for par, which she would just miss. Wang would two-putt from the fringe and a two-shot swing occurred, leaving Wang in a very comfortable position heading into 18. The 18th hole was less dramatic than the 17th with Wang making a bogey and Kim making a par. With the bogey Miranda Kim would become the 2022 Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Open Champion!

The Women’s All-Pro Tour would like to thank the National Golf Club of Louisiana and their staff for all of their hard work throughout the week through very difficult conditions. A special thank you to Tournament Director Aaron Ortego, Head Professional Dave Kaspar, Volunteer Chair Robert Robertson, Housing Coordinator Lois Manena, Superintendent Chance Walker, and all of the volunteers who helped make this tournament possible. The WAPT will take a two-week break before heading to Abilene, TX for the Mackie Construction Pro Golf Classic at Abilene Country Club, April 5-8.

============================================================ Results for contest Low Score Gross: ============================================================ 1 Miranda Wang Pebble Beach, CA 69-69-72-71--281 -7 $10,000.00 2 Amanda Kim Missouri 71-68-70-73--282 -6 $4,500.00 3 Mariel Galdiano Orlando, FL 70-71-72-70--283 -5 $3,400.00 4 Yue Ren Orlando, FL 68-71-72-74--285 -3 $2,700.00 T5 Ginger Howard Bradenton, FL 74-69-72-71--286 -2 $2,250.00 T5 Kaitlin Milligan Goldsby, OK 72-70-71-73--286 -2 $2,250.00 7 Jordy LaBarbera Allen, TX 73-69-74-71--287 -1 $1,800.00 T8 Joy Chou Ames, IA 74-69-73-73--289 +1 $1,550.00 T8 Abby Herrmann Pensacola, FL 72-71-74-72--289 +1 $1,550.00 T10 Sarah Rhee Lynnwood, WA 73-72-74-71--290 +2 $1,287.50 T10 Erika Smith Orlando, FL 69-71-72-78--290 +2 $1,287.50 T12 Alison Muirhead Scotland 70-77-75-69--291 +3 $961.67 T12 Julie Houston Allen, TX 73-73-75-70--291 +3 $961.67 T12 Elizabeth Wang San Marino, CA 78-67-75-71--291 +3 $961.67 T12 Mohan Du Orlando, FL 73-70-75-73--291 +3 $961.67 T12 Ann Parmerter Coppell, Tx 75-71-70-75--291 +3 $961.67 T12 Panitta Yusabai Pattaya 71-71-72-77--291 +3 $961.67 T18 Elizabeth Schultz Concord, CA 72-73-71-76--292 +4 $812.50 T18 Kenzie Wright McKinney, TX 71-69-74-78--292 +4 $812.50 T20 Brittany Fan Pearl City, HI 75-71-74-73--293 +5 $750.00 T20 Caroline Hwang Orlando, FL 74-71-73-75--293 +5 $750.00 T20 Xiaolin Tian Orlando, FL 70-71-74-78--293 +5 $750.00 T23 Payton Schanen Woodstock, GA 74-73-75-73--295 +7 $680.00 T23 Annika Clark Highlands, TX 74-73-72-76--295 +7 $680.00 T23 Elodie Chapelet Waco, TX 76-71-71-77--295 +7 $680.00 T26 Camden Morrison Ipswich, MA 73-75-74-74--296 +8 $590.00 T26 Valerie Tanguay Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec 72-74-75-75--296 +8 $590.00 T26 Alisa Rodriguez Austin, TX 72-73-76-75--296 +8 $590.00 T26 Molly Skapik Miamisburg, OH 71-73-77-75--296 +8 $590.00 T26 Madison Luitwieler Katy, TX 78-70-73-75--296 +8 $590.00 T26 Cindy Ha Demarest, NJ 72-76-71-77--296 +8 $590.00 T32 Anna Redding Charlotte, NC 73-73-77-74--297 +9 $510.00 T32 Karen Miyamoto Frisco, TX 73-74-74-76--297 +9 $510.00 T34 Maria Fernanda Escauriza San Diego, CA 73-72-78-75--298 +10 $460.00 T34 Greta Isabella Voelker Davenport, FL 70-75-74-79--298 +10 $460.00 T34 Loretta Giovannettone Jupiter, FL 71-74-73-80--298 +10 $460.00 37 Delaney Shah North Potomac, MD 73-73-74-79--299 +11 $420.00 T38 Yuna Arakawa San Diego, CA 72-75-79-74--300 +12 $360.00 T38 Clare Amelia Legaspi Santa Clarita, CA 74-73-80-73--300 +12 $360.00 T38 Jacquelyn Eleey Quincy, MA 79-69-73-79--300 +12 $360.00 T38 Nikita Arjun India 75-72-73-80--300 +12 $360.00 T38 Rachel Johnson Anderson, IN 72-73-74-81--300 +12 $360.00 43 Emily Snelling Plano, TX 77-71-73-81--302 +14 $300.00 44 Angela Aung Yangon, Myanmar 73-75-77-82--307 +19 $280.00 MISSED THE CUT MC Elise Bradley Mandeville, LA +5 MC Carolina Rotzinger Ballesteros Mexico +5 MC Abegail Arevalo Paranaque, Philippines +5 MC Olivia Benzin Tacoma, WA +5 MC Heather Shake Pearland, TX +5 MC Elizabeth Win Sylvania, OH +5 MC Elizabeth Moon Orlando, FL +5 MC Marissa Kirkwood New Castle, PA +5 MC Destiny Lawson Ocala, FL +5 MC Kathleen Scavo Benicia, CA +6 MC Yoonhee Kim San Ramon, CA +6 MC Alice Duan Reno, NV +6 MC Samantha Vodry Little Elm, TX +6 MC Wenyung Keh Kirkland, WA +6 MC Maria Donado Colombia +6 MC Jessica Whitting Perth, Australia +7 MC Audra Kepler Pleasant Hill, CA +7 MC Nicole Autrique Mexico +7 MC Madison Barnett Mableton, GA +7 MC Rachel Jones Jupiter, Fl +7 MC Gabrielle Gibson Temecula, CA +7 MC Amber Kuykendall Houston, TX +7 MC Lauren Tibbets Indianapolis, IN +7 MC Kelsey Sear Severn, Ontario +8 MC Brenda Gonzalez Torreon, Mexico +8 MC Emma Jandel Atlanta, GA +8 MC Micheala Williams Huntsville, AL +8 MC Josee Doyon St-Georges, Quebec +8 MC Lexi Salberg Scottsdale, AZ +9 MC Greta Bruner The Woodlands, TX +9 MC Emilyee McGiles Champaign, IL +9 MC Kaeli Jones Sumterville, FL +10 MC Hannah Arnold Lufkin, TX +10 MC Chie Miyazaki Tokyo, JAPAN +10 MC Kate Johnston Ontario, Canada +10 MC Daniela Recla Stanford, CA +10 MC Amber Bosworth Frisco, TX +11 MC Brigitte Dunne Camarillo, CA +12 MC Cecily Overbey High Point, NC +12 MC Ji Eun Baik Cumming, GA +13 MC Madison Frerking Spring, TX +13 MC Emily Laskin Gilbert, AZ +13 MC Jennifer Ayala Bogota, Colombia +14 MC Tuan Yu Chiang Taiwan +14 MC Pearl Jin South Pasadena, CA +15 MC Yumi Matsubara San Diego, CA +16 MC Louise Olsson Sweden +16 MC Kayla Thompson Whiteville, NC +17 MC Kyle Fraser (a) Fort Worth, TX +17 MC Nayan Calsin Murdoch Vancouver, British Columbia +21 MC Risa Higuchi San Diego, CA +25 MC Patricia Beliard Katy, TX +27 WD Lauren Davenport Pooler, GA +1 WD Abbey Pederson San Antonio, TX +20 DQ Madison Moosa Charlotte, NC +1

