Man armed with rifle accused of drug possession
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities said they observed a silver rifle on the ground near the accused when they made contact on Louisiana Highway 26.
Morris Joseph Savoie, 39, was spotted riding a bicycle south bound on Louisiana Highway 26 on March, 17, armed with a rifle, Jeff Davis Parish Office said.
When arriving on the scene, officers requested permission to search him for weapons and he consented. Officers found a hatchet in his pants and in his pants pocket a container, containing methamphetamine, JPSO said.
Officers also found suboxone in a green bag nearby, JPSO said.
Savoie was booked into the parish jail on charges of possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of schedule III (Suboxone), possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and contempt of court warrant.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.