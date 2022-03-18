50/50 Thursdays
Man armed with rifle accused of drug possession

Morris Joseph Savoie, 39, was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on drug possession charges and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, authorities said.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities said they observed a silver rifle on the ground near the accused when they made contact on Louisiana Highway 26.

Morris Joseph Savoie, 39, was spotted riding a bicycle south bound on Louisiana Highway 26 on March, 17, armed with a rifle, Jeff Davis Parish Office said.

When arriving on the scene, officers requested permission to search him for weapons and he consented. Officers found a hatchet in his pants and in his pants pocket a container, containing methamphetamine, JPSO said.

Officers also found suboxone in a green bag nearby, JPSO said.

Savoie was booked into the parish jail on charges of possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of schedule III (Suboxone), possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and contempt of court warrant.

