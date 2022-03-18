Local business people discuss supply chain shortages in Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Consumers are tired of not being able to get what they need.

Local business owners say it’s because of the global supply chain backlog.

For now, the best approach may be learn to be more patient, because there are a lot of issues causing problems that sometimes result in shortages.

Perhaps the shortages of building materials are most keenly felt in this area. President of Stine Home and Garden Wendy Stine says they face increased costs and shortages in resin for example after chemical plants were damaged from the major freeze in Texas.

“Resin is in just about everything. But from our end, we have caulk, paints, adhesives, vinyl, PVC pipe, certain plywoods that use resins as glue to hold it together,” she said.

Realtor Amanda Cox says that can then make it harder for people to get the house they want.

“All the builders, they are so backed up and it’s supply chain stuff. It’s ordering the lumber kit to frame up the houses, they can’t get them. Or there has been a $10,000 price increase on the framing kit,” she said.

At the grocery, Chad Seales of Rouses assures people they try to have everything customers want.

“The weather was bad? That affects everything in the produce business. I can only answer that for grocery stores. If you walk in and see it empty but the tag is still there, that means we are still trying to get it,” he said.

Maybe dinner out will ease your troubles, yet Dave Evans of Luna says even to-go boxes cost double now. And there’s the labor shortage.

“Just three weeks ago I had eight interviews lined up. Zero showed up. Zero called. Zero anything. It’s a worker supply chain issue, which is way more important. If I don’t have any workers, I don’t need any groceries,” he said.

Evans’ advice is to please be patient.

Evans says before the hurricane, Southwest Louisiana had 280 restaurants. He says that number has dropped by 40. He says that means 2,000 fewer restaurant seats for patrons in Southwest Louisiana.

