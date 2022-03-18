Live at the Lakefront returns to outside venue for week 2 of concerts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After moving to Panorama last week due to weather conditions, the tenth year of Live at the Lakefront is back on it’s normal track at it’s outside venue.

“Last year we did it in June. It was a little different than what we normally do, but this year we’re back in March. It’s really great to be back here especially for the 10th anniversary,” Devan Corbello, Executive Director for the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA said.

It’s a night of live music, art and food, though some food truck operators are seeing the effects of inflation.

“It’s a lot especially the food. It’s very expensive. Chicken, beef, and everything else, and the gas. Plus, the gas is very expensive right now. It’s hard,” Marilyn Hamilton, owner of “Ohh Taste and See” said.

Hamilton has been serving at Live at the lakefront since it began 10 years ago.

“The people here are very resourceful, thankfully and they’re really excited. They look forward to this every year and so I think they’ve been preparing for it,” Corbello said.

Although bands started playing at 5:30 p.m., there’s still time to come out and enjoy the free event.

You can view the entire Live at the Lakefront lineup here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.