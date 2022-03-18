Lake Charles native living in Ukraine to hold two forums Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native who has been living in the Ukraine will hold two forums on Saturday.

The first forum with Samuel Cook will be at noon at Crying Eagle Brewery and the second will be at 5 p.m. at the law firm of Lundy, Lundy, Soileau, and South.

The forums are free, but attendees are asked to register. Click the event links to register and for more information.

Cook is an American entrepreneur who was living in Ukraine. He left as Russia invaded the country.

