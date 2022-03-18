Lake Area students to create a new marsh in Prien Lake

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students from local schools will build approximately 2,000 square feet of wetlands on the Louisiana coastline this April.

Volunteers from the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA) and Phillips 66 will be joined by over 100 students from Pearl Watson Elementary, LaGrange High, Westlake High and Episcopal Day School to create the floating islands installation on Friday, April 1, according to CCA.

The volunteers will build the wetland islands at Prien Lake Park. The new habitat will then be towed to the installation location to be anchored to the water bottom, according to CCA.

Roughly 1,500 native plans, including seashore paspalum and smooth cord grass, will be installed, according to CCA. The floating islands technology allows these plans to take root in the water bottom and provide protection to the existing shoreline.

“Environmental stewardship is a commitment essential to Phillips 66′s vision of providing energy and improving lives,” said Jolie Rhinehart, Phillips 66 Lake Charles manufacturing complex general manager. “Our employees are excited to volunteer to rebuild our coastline with innovative technology, fortifying marshland and conserving critical habitat.”

“Over the past decade, building and enhancing marine habitats has become a major component of CCA’s work across Louisiana, and it simply would not be possible without incredible partners like Phillips 66,” said CCA Louisiana executive director David Cresson. “Their leadership in the community and on the coast has been evident through their commitment to projects like this, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with them in building this new habitat.”

This is the seventh CCA Louisiana project in recent years using floating islands, a technology developed by Baton Rouge company Martin Ecosystems.

Funding for this project is provided by Phillips 66. In-kind services for the project are being provided by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Mike Hooks Dredging. The Stream Family donated the property and high salinity grass for the floating islands, according to CCA.

