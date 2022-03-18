50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Area students to create a new marsh in Prien Lake

A previous CCA project launched floating islands made of recycled plastic into Vermilion Bay in...
A previous CCA project launched floating islands made of recycled plastic into Vermilion Bay in an effort to rebuild the marsh in Cypermort Point, La., on April 12, 2019.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students from local schools will build approximately 2,000 square feet of wetlands on the Louisiana coastline this April.

Volunteers from the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana (CCA) and Phillips 66 will be joined by over 100 students from Pearl Watson Elementary, LaGrange High, Westlake High and Episcopal Day School to create the floating islands installation on Friday, April 1, according to CCA.

The volunteers will build the wetland islands at Prien Lake Park. The new habitat will then be towed to the installation location to be anchored to the water bottom, according to CCA.

Roughly 1,500 native plans, including seashore paspalum and smooth cord grass, will be installed, according to CCA. The floating islands technology allows these plans to take root in the water bottom and provide protection to the existing shoreline.

“Environmental stewardship is a commitment essential to Phillips 66′s vision of providing energy and improving lives,” said Jolie Rhinehart, Phillips 66 Lake Charles manufacturing complex general manager. “Our employees are excited to volunteer to rebuild our coastline with innovative technology, fortifying marshland and conserving critical habitat.”

“Over the past decade, building and enhancing marine habitats has become a major component of CCA’s work across Louisiana, and it simply would not be possible without incredible partners like Phillips 66,” said CCA Louisiana executive director David Cresson. “Their leadership in the community and on the coast has been evident through their commitment to projects like this, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with them in building this new habitat.”

This is the seventh CCA Louisiana project in recent years using floating islands, a technology developed by Baton Rouge company Martin Ecosystems.

Funding for this project is provided by Phillips 66. In-kind services for the project are being provided by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Mike Hooks Dredging. The Stream Family donated the property and high salinity grass for the floating islands, according to CCA.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

La. Disaster Recovery Conference
‘A Time of Hope and Renewal’: Disaster Recovery Conference to be held Wednesday
We'll see a comfortable weekend ahead with highs in the low 70's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night ahead, plenty of sunshine around for the weekend
Survivors of hurricanes Laura and Delta who are currently living in FEMA provided temporary...
Survivors living in FEMA temporary units in southwest Louisiana to start paying reduced rent
Morris Joseph Savoie, 39, was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on drug...
Man armed with rifle accused of drug possession