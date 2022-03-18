KPLC brings home 4 broadcasting awards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC reporter Andrea Robinson was named a Multimedia Journalist of the Year Thursday at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards.

The Prestige Awards honor outstanding achievements in television and radio. TV is split into two categories, large market and small market. KPLC is in the small market category.

Robinson has been with KPLC since January 2021.

She is joined by KLC meteorologist Ben Terry, who was honored with the award for Best Weather Cast.

KPLC received a total of four awards, winning Best Sports Show for high school football recap Touchdown Live and Best Use of Digital Media for the use of TikTok.

See all the winners HERE.

