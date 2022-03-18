Jeff Davis School Board names new superintendent

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish has a new superintendent. The school board announced Thursday night that John Hall will take on the district’s top job.

Out of two candidates, the board announced at the school board meeting that Hall would take the place of Kirk Credeur, who served as superintendent for four years.

“I saw a chance to continue to be a servant, and I saw that with this board,” Hall said. “They work so well together, and it just seems like I fit in well.”

A Jennings native, Hall started his career in education in 1992 as a special education teacher. Over the years, he was a principal and a transportation and child welfare specialist before taking the position as assistant superintendent in 2017.

“Over the last six years, we have got a team together that is just awesome,” Hall said. “All of our curriculum supervisors, all of our principals, the hiring practices that we had have been outstanding.”

As he takes on this new position, Hall said he wants to continue the work they have already started.

“We have some educational gaps that we need to close, just from the pandemic, from the students from student being gone, but also because of teachers being gone,” Hall said. “We’ve already started the process of getting supervisors into our classrooms .”

Hall will serve as the superintendent-elect until officially taking the position on July 1. The process for a new assistant superintendent will begin very soon.

