Green Hat Taste of SWLA returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual “Green Hat Taste of Southwest Louisiana returns,” and is a perfect way to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day!

The event has evolved through the pandemic now extending for the entire month of March. A month-long chance to try different cuisine around the Lake Area.

“This year, the evolution of the green hat which was once a run, is now a self-guided restaurant tour, which is even more exciting,” said Patricia Prudhomme, Executive Director of Development, CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation.

The “Green Hat Taste of SWLA” extends the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations through the month of March, giving locals a chance to take advantage of deals at 11 different lake area restaurants.

“Some have a 10% discount, or some other treat that you’re able to get, and then in addition, you’re gonna fill out the back and then you get a raffle at the end of the month, you might get another added prize,” said Prudhomme.

All of this will be benefiting Women’s Birthing Services at Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, and helps them purchase new equipment and technology.

“Not only do you get to eat great food all around town, support our local restaurants, but also we’re supporting an amazing group of nurses and professionals, keeping them most current with their equipment, all their training, the things that they need to support them.” said Prudhomme.

And there’s still time to sign up and enjoy the restaurants around the lake area.

“Still about 2 and a half weeks in the month, plenty of time to hit all 11 restaurants, and get the most bang for your ticket back,” said Prudhomme.

Registration for the Green Hat Taste of SWLA is $50. That includes a t-shirt and redeemable tickets for all 11-restaurants included.

You can register by calling 337-430-5353 online HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.