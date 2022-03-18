50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather quickly improving this morning as sunshine returns; beautiful weekend ahead

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain quickly moves out this morning as clouds give way to sunshine by mid-morning. It remains rather windy with gusty winds continuing through the morning hours as the cold front moves through. While temperatures dip into the 60s through the morning, the sunshine warms up back up into the lower 70s by afternoon.

Sunshine for the weekend will warm up our chilly morning temperatures quickly and make for some great weather to spend outdoors! Rain chances quickly returning next week with the threat of heavier rain and stronger storms on Tuesday. More details on that as we get closer, but definitely enjoy the weekend ahead!

