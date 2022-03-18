FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night ahead, plenty of sunshine around for the weekend

We'll see the perfect evening ahead for Live at the Lakefront (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Friday has been a beautiful one as sunshine has returned with full force as clouds have pushed well to our east and that has allowed us to warm things up this afternoon. Highs this afternoon have managed to climb back into the lower to middle 70′s and as high pressure builds overhead the weather will remain very steady and pleasant. We’re keeping an eye out for showers and storms returning as we head into next week and that will lead to the chance of a few stronger storms possibly.

We'll see temperatures warming into the lower 70's for Saturday (KPLC)

If you have plans for this evening the weather will be just fine as we don’t look to see any issues other than the fact that winds remain elevated. Winds will slowly begin to subside as we head into the late evening hours and so will our temperatures with most areas sitting into the lower 50′s by 9 o’clock this evening before falling into early Saturday morning. You may want a light jacket if you plan on heading out to Live at the Lake Front or for any outdoor activities you may have as winds will make it feel just a little cooler. As you head out the door on Saturday morning our temperatures will be back into the lower 40′s for inland zones and middle 40′s for areas to the south. Thankfully high pressure will build in quickly and keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast as high temperatures climb back into the lower and middle 70′s.

We'll see a comfortable weekend ahead with highs in the low 70's (KPLC)

Sunday looks to be more of the same as well with winds turning a little more southerly with time as we head into the afternoon with high pressure slowly moving to the east with time. Clouds could become a factor through late afternoon, but it won’t be in terms of rainfall as rain chances continue to remain low until we head into early next week. Moisture will begin to return Sunday so it may become muggy by the afternoon especially with highs reaching the lower 70′s. Something we will have to watch is the next storm system arriving late Monday and into Tuesday as it bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side so we’ll keep a close eye on that potential as we head throughout the weekend, but even with rain and storm chances returning our highs stay steady in the lower to middle 70′s through the middle of next week. Some signs of cooler weather are on the horizon however as we head towards late next week.

Our next chance of rain arrives as we head into early next week (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast the trend is for drier conditions to return with high pressure once again returning, but there is also the chance that things turn slightly cooler as well. Highs drop back into the upper 60′s for both Thursday and Friday and then slowly return to the lower and middle 70′s as we head into early next week. For now enjoy the wonderful weather we have ahead as temperatures remain pleasant through the weekend, but also pay attention to the forecast heading into early next week.

Still a good chance for some healthy rain totals over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

