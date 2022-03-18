50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.(MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Credit reporting agencies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion announced Friday they are changing how medical collection debts will be reported.

Starting on July 1, paid medical collection debts will no longer be included on credit reports, according to a news release from TransUnion.

The release also stated medical collection debts under $500 would not be reported in the first half of 2023.

In addition, the time period before an unpaid medical collection debt is reported will increase from six months to one year. The release stated that this is to allow consumers to have time to work with insurance and healthcare providers in order to address their debt.

TransUnion said the changes will eliminate nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines in consumer credit reports. A tradeline is information about a person’s account that is sent, generally on a regular basis, to a consumer reporting agency, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.

The agencies cited this as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed reviews as reasons for the new measure, stating they allow consumers to “focus on their personal wellbeing and recovery.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Precautionary lockdown at Moss Bluff Schools lifted
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores

Latest News

La. Disaster Recovery Conference
‘A Time of Hope and Renewal’: Disaster Recovery Conference to be held Wednesday
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
We'll see a comfortable weekend ahead with highs in the low 70's
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night ahead, plenty of sunshine around for the weekend
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail