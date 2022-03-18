Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: March 18, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 53% of cases from March 3 to March 9 and 55% of deaths from March 3 to March 9.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 205 new cases.

· 24 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 16 new deaths.

· 171 patients hospitalized (10 fewer than previous update).

· 76% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 11 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 1 new death.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 16 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Accident causing traffic I-10 W between Iowa and Lake Charles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
A vehicle accident is causing traffic I-10 West near the Hwy 397 exit between Lake Charles and Iowa.

News

Green Hat Taste of SWLA returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Weger
The annual green hat taste of Southwest Louisiana returns, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day!

News

Green Hat Taste of SWLA returns

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.

News

Sunrise Interviews: Outdoor Report - Mar. 18, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
We spoke to Hal McMillin this morning who gave his outdoor report.

News

Sunrise Interviews: Outdoor Report - Mar. 18, 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

New Service Available from Acadian Ambulance

Updated: 5 hours ago