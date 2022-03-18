Cameron Waterworks District 2 to raise millage rates

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Waterworks District 2 is informing customers that it is planning to raise millage rates.

The increase is expected to bring in an increase of $27,000, according to information from Waterworks District 2.

A public hearing for the district will be held at the Waterworks office located at 1190 Main St., Hackberry, LA on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7 p.m.

We have a copy of the public notice here:

“Notice is hereby given pursuant to Article 7, Section 23(C) of the Louisiana Constitution and R.S. 47:1705(B) that a public hearing of Cameron Parish Waterworks District No. 2 in Cameron Parish will be held at its regular meeting place at the Waterworks Office, located at 1190 Main St., Hackberry, LA on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum. The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $650,579.82, and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $27,401.06.”

