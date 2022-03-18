Acadian Ambulance offering new services

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s an emergency, your first thought might be to call 9-1-1. But what should you do during the events that might not require a visit to the emergency room?

Acadian Ambulance Services has something in mind for those situations.

The idea behind this new service was to help people who had emergencies in the field so that hospitals and emergency rooms wouldn’t get overwhelmed with patients.

While a trip to the emergency room could take hours, this new service might remedy an emergency situation faster.

“So traditionally people when they call 911, they have one option and that is to go to the ER and be seen,” explains Acadian Ambulance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Burnell. “That’s been the traditional transport pattern since 911 was invented. And unfortunately, a lot of those people don’t have other ways of accessing care. So we worked with insurance plans, with government legislators to be able to give these people what they need in the field.”

Dr. Burnell has been working on trying to make emergency situations smoother for everyone.

“Even the hospitals will tell you a lot of the stuff that comes in there probably doesn’t belong in the emergency department. And there’s better ways and better places to treat those people,” says Dr. Burnell.

A visit to the emergency room is still an option if needed, but there are some things that can be fixed without ever leaving home.

Things like prescription refills, low blood sugar, asthma medication refills and replacements, and minor falls are all events that can be fixed without a trip to the emergency room.

“But also, I’d encourage the communities to say hey look is this an option for me? Can I do this instead of having to go to the ER? Because a lot of the big thing is or the big stressor is community awareness. That’s why I appreciate you guys kind of bringing it to the forefront of the community’s awareness to let them know this option is out there.” says Dr. Burnell.

He says he hopes this service is helpful to everyone.

