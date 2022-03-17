Three separate incidents at Calcasieu High Schools safely resolved this morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that three separate incidents took place at local High Schools this morning, Mar. 17, 2022.

They say in each case the situation was resolved and normal daily activities resumed with all students, faculty, and staff safe.

There is currently no word of any arrests following the incidents.

LaGrange High School

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to LaGrange High School after the school district was notified of a possible weapon on campus. No weapon was located by authorities.

Sulphur High School

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Sulphur High School and the 9th Grade Campus after a bomb threat was made to the campus. Authorities completed a threat assessment of the situation with the school administration and determined no bomb was present.

Vinton High School

The Vinton Police Department was dispatched to Vinton High School after a bomb threat was made to the campus. Authorities completed a threat assessment of the situation with the school administration and determined no bomb was present.

