SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 16, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 16, 2022.

Marcus Everett Mcarthur, 28, Brazos, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a legend drug; out of state detainer.

Donald Ray Brown Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; property damage under $1,000.

Samuel Neal Martin Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Wendy Lucille May, 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 39, Grand Lake: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Rachael Lyn Touchet, 46, Roanoke: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); instate detainer.

Gassaway Trygve Channel III, 54, Westlake: Obscenity; littering.

Charles Wayne Broussard, 48, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dayton Vaughn Lemke, 33, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Desmond Andre Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christopher Colby Leger, 31, Cameron: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Anthony Kwonskiee Jack, 29, Lake Charles: Obscenity; battery of a police officer; possession of marijuana.

Desmond Roy Dugas, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; contempt of court; no motor vehicle insurance.

Jaemar Danae Jackson, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Terry Lee Harvey, 57, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm (3 charges).

Milton Jenkins Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300; attempted identity theft; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Sylvester Taylor, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

John David Schexnayder, 56, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.

Mitchell Amor Francis, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell Ray Colton, 57, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; illegal carrying of weapons; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Koshara Naogka Cotlone, 41, Lake Charles: Pedestrians in highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremie Joseph Shidla, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

