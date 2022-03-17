50/50 Thursdays
Snider sentenced to life in prison for murder

James Sanford Snider, 62, Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced that James Sanford Snider, 62, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder today, March 17, 2022.

Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Snider to life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for Second-Degree murder as well as 20 years in prison for the possession of a firearm by a felon. Both sentences are set to run concurrently.

Snider was convicted of shooting and killing a victim on 14th St. in Lake Charles on Sep. 24, 2020. The additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was due to Snider previously being convicted of Manslaughter.

Authorities say one of the primary pieces of evidence against Snider was a video of the crime which clearly showed Snider shooting the victim.

Assistant District Attorneys Bobby Holmes and Christopher Guelzow prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

